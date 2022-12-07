Previous
Next
If only it was on by elza
Photo 704

If only it was on

Most of the field was still flooded from the recent rain so there was no use for the sprinkler. I liked how the red wing stood out against the green of the field.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise