Previous
Next
Once a bull by elza
Photo 703

Once a bull

The walk down in the Gharghur valley was so peaceful. I could hear the murmur of the pigeons circuling overhead. All I had to do is wait until they passed behind the horns. An example of a common superstition found on many rural shacks.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise