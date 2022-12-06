Sign up
Photo 703
Once a bull
The walk down in the Gharghur valley was so peaceful. I could hear the murmur of the pigeons circuling overhead. All I had to do is wait until they passed behind the horns. An example of a common superstition found on many rural shacks.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
6th December 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
