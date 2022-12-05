Sign up
Photo 702
Dove
No ruffled feathers. The dove stayed put and enjoyed the photo-shoot. I liked the quasi bokeh effect of the background. I am not sure if the sticks add value to the photo. I removed one which was sticking out from the left frame.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
767
photos
90
followers
89
following
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
5th December 2022 1:09pm
Tags
white
,
dove
