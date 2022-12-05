Previous
Next
Dove by elza
Photo 702

Dove

No ruffled feathers. The dove stayed put and enjoyed the photo-shoot. I liked the quasi bokeh effect of the background. I am not sure if the sticks add value to the photo. I removed one which was sticking out from the left frame.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise