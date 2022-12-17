Maestro

Yesterday my wife and I attended a Christmas concert organised by a local brass band at our church. I am not an enthusiastic fan of bands as I associate them with feast marches which I never really cared for. Our primary intention was to support the initiative whatever the outcome however, we were pleasantly surprised by the professional set up and repertoir of the band. The evening turned out to be an absolute delight; an event that we would not miss if it was repeated.

My other intention for attending the concert was for the photos. I thought that I could at least get a few shots if the music was not going to be to my taste. I used the available light so I pushed up the ISO which of course resulted in grainy photos. In this shot I chose to show the expression of the maestro and leave in the blur of the movement of the hands.

Anyone knows how I could have got a better result without using flash?

