St Michael

Another errand in Valletta and a few shots from the city today. This corner statue stands at the intersection of Archbishoop and St Ursula streets. What I like about his statue is that the legs of the bottom figure and the wings of both overlap the sides of the walls. The statue of St Michael was very popular and one can find one or two niches in every old village around Malta. Most follow the classic configuration as seen in this shot. However I've seen one in the small village of Kalkara which is quite different from the classic pose. l will some time in the near future grab a shot of that one.