Photo 805
I'm 8
After yesterday's outing, today we celebrated Chiara's birthday. May God bless her and keep her. She is growing so fast.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
1
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
870
photos
90
followers
89
following
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
18th March 2023 8:41pm
Brian
Beautiful portrait. Thank you for sharing this special moment.
March 19th, 2023
