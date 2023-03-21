Previous
Seagull by elza
Photo 808

Seagull

I need a lot of practice with bird photography (and longer lens?) and perhaps some tips from @photographycrazy.
This gull was kind of hovering over me which is why I managed to capture it. Shot taken a few days ago at St Paul's bay.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2023  
