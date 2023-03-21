Sign up
Photo 808
Seagull
I need a lot of practice with bird photography (and longer lens?) and perhaps some tips from
@photographycrazy
.
This gull was kind of hovering over me which is why I managed to capture it. Shot taken a few days ago at St Paul's bay.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
874
photos
91
followers
89
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
16th March 2023 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2023
