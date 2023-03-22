Sign up
Photo 809
Verandas
For today I manged this abstract from verandas in one of the hotels in Bugibba. I preferred the black and white rendering than the coloured one.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
6
Tags
abstract
,
architecture
,
balconies
,
verandas
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous pattern shot
March 22nd, 2023
summerfield
ace
oooooh! super shot! i like it. aces!
March 22nd, 2023
Karen
ace
Excellent BW architectural pattern capture!
March 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Makes a great abstract. Favourite
March 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great architectural abstract.
March 22nd, 2023
