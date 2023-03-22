Previous
For today I manged this abstract from verandas in one of the hotels in Bugibba. I preferred the black and white rendering than the coloured one.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Leli

ace
elza
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous pattern shot
March 22nd, 2023  
summerfield ace
oooooh! super shot! i like it. aces!
March 22nd, 2023  
Karen ace
Excellent BW architectural pattern capture!
March 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Makes a great abstract. Favourite
March 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great architectural abstract.
March 22nd, 2023  
