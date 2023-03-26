Melita-Roman citizen

I went to the Ta' Bistra Catacombs today where I knew there was going to be a historical re-anactment. The Legio X Fretensis transported the visitors to the Roman era. Over a hundred photos (was surprised by the amount) and the first that I am sharing is of the "Maltese-Roman citizen". Lovely actress and pose.

The catacombs are located halfway between the ancient town of Melite (later called Medina by the Arabs) and the once-important harbour of Salina. They are the largest set of tombs and catacombs beyond the confines of the ancient city of the island. The site is open to the public once a month. Today was a special edition when visitors could meet the Romans.