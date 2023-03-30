Previous
6 by elza
Photo 817

6

My little princess turned six. We celebrated her birthday and I managed a few shots of the girl who steals my heart every time she smiles. I experimented with different settings and got to know a little bit more about my camera.
30th March 2023

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
223% complete

