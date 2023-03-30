Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 817
6
My little princess turned six. We celebrated her birthday and I managed a few shots of the girl who steals my heart every time she smiles. I experimented with different settings and got to know a little bit more about my camera.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
882
photos
89
followers
88
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
30th March 2023 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday-girl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close