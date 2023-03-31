Stabat Mater Dolorosa

My wife and I attended a half day spiritual retreat with a group of friends from our community. We met after Mass and shared our thoughts after pondering the passion narratives according to St. John. We concluded the meeting with pizza.

In the late afternoon I went up to Rabat by bus. For an instance I had completely forgotten the traditional processions we get in every town and village as we celebrated Our Lady of Sorrows. This feast draws hundreds of followers in every town. In Rabat, Mass was celebrated outside the church as the inside would not have accommodated everyone.

This shot was taken in a narrow street leading to the church. This is one of many traditional devotions displayed in our streets during these days.