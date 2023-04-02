Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 820
The centurion
I wish I had placed him a bit more to the left. I was too close and used the wrong lens. I liked how the head gear was lit up by the noon sun. The centurion was barking commands in latin and was very convincing.Taken a few days ago.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
885
photos
89
followers
88
following
224% complete
View this month »
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
2nd April 2023 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close