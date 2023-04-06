Fit-tieqa

We did not have Mass at our church in the morning as the only Mass that is celebrated in the morning is the one by the Archbishop where he blesses the oils of the sick and catechumens. It is also a special Mass where priests renew their vows of priestly ordination. The oils are used in the celebration of the sacraments throughout the year until next year’s Maundy Thursday.

In the evening however, my wife and I attended the Mass which marks the start of the three days leading to Easter. After leading the community in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, we went for a walk to admire the many window displays we get in our town. The photo shows one of the displays in the window (fit-tieqa). The owner and I had met at the greengrocer the other day and he told me to have a look at his display as we live just a few blocks apart.