L-imsallab by elza
Photo 825

L-imsallab

I managed some 40 plus photos today, mainly because I have been earmarked as the "official" photographer for our church. I do get a bit edgy and nervous as I do not like to disappoint people. After attending the Good Friday liturgy, as again there is no Mass on this holy day, my wife and I went to the main parish church to appreciate the artistic statues that will be led in procession in our streets. Jesus crusified (L-imsallab) made it to 365 from today's photos. I will watch one of the Good Friday processions on television now.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
