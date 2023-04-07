L-imsallab

I managed some 40 plus photos today, mainly because I have been earmarked as the "official" photographer for our church. I do get a bit edgy and nervous as I do not like to disappoint people. After attending the Good Friday liturgy, as again there is no Mass on this holy day, my wife and I went to the main parish church to appreciate the artistic statues that will be led in procession in our streets. Jesus crusified (L-imsallab) made it to 365 from today's photos. I will watch one of the Good Friday processions on television now.