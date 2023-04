Weħidha

Today was a day of silent reflection about Our Saviour's love for us and as at home we prepared ourselves for the evening Easter Mass. I was away from online presence for these couple of days so I was unable to upload to 365.

Weħidha means alone. I was walking along a field which occupies land where once the railway linked Valletta to Imdina (train operated from 1883 to 1931). This lonely tree in the middle of the field could be a remnant of the tree line which ran parallel to the railroad.