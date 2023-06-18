Previous
Father's day card by elza
Photo 897

Father's day card

Father's day card. I always appreciate homemade cards.
"God chooses ordinary men for fatherhood to accomplish His extraordinary plan." G.K. Chesterton.
A very emotional moment.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Dianne
How sweet is that?
June 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous card
June 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
June 22nd, 2023  
