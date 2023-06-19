Sign up
Photo 898
Surrounded
The first shots of this duck on the rock did not offer the same result. Just three meters away and the light was totally different.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th June 2023 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great ripples.
June 22nd, 2023
