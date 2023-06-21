Sign up
Photo 900
Dwejra walk
The 10km walk from Mosta up to dwejra has become a regular. Most of the walk is so peaceful. I shot this on my phone and the quality is not all that good, but it captures the moment.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Babs
ace
Stunning fav
June 22nd, 2023
Dianne
This is really lovely. Fav
June 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
June 22nd, 2023
