Previous
Dwejra walk by elza
Photo 900

Dwejra walk

The 10km walk from Mosta up to dwejra has become a regular. Most of the walk is so peaceful. I shot this on my phone and the quality is not all that good, but it captures the moment.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Stunning fav
June 22nd, 2023  
Dianne
This is really lovely. Fav
June 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is beautiful.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise