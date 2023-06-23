Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
Tomorrow will come
The sun was setting for the day with a promise of more sailing fun for the next day.
I'm off to Gozo again for a couple of days so I'll be away from online activity.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
1
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
967
photos
86
followers
87
following
