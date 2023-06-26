Sign up
Photo 905
EDDIE! Not now!
Catherine's sixth birthday. But Edward wants to help... very enthusiastically.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Kathy
ace
Pesky little brothers. Cute photo.
July 2nd, 2023
carol white
ace
Very cute
July 2nd, 2023
