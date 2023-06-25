Previous
Sun block and camera required by elza
Photo 904

Sun block and camera required

Back home from Gozo for a few hours (water plants, pick up son from airport... upload last week's photos).
Valletta tour with plenty of tourists doing all sorts of things tourists do:) At this time of year protection from the sun is a must.
Kathy ace
Smart people.
July 2nd, 2023  
