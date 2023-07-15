Previous
No share? by elza
Photo 924

No share?

Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.

Clear off this is my Cornish Pasty.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
