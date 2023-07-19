Sign up
Photo 928
Reason for Falmouth
Slowly catching up after a long time away from online activity and 365.
Why we visited Cornwall and Falmouth in particular. My lovely daughter receiving her Masters degree from Chancellor Dawn French. We have always been so proud of you MyAmmie.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
995
photos
89
followers
87
following
254% complete
View this month »
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
