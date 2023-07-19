Previous
Reason for Falmouth by elza
Reason for Falmouth

Slowly catching up after a long time away from online activity and 365.

Why we visited Cornwall and Falmouth in particular. My lovely daughter receiving her Masters degree from Chancellor Dawn French. We have always been so proud of you MyAmmie.
