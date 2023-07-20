Previous
MyAmmie by elza
Photo 929

MyAmmie

She calls me Babbone I call her MyAmmie. Annemarie after the ceremony and during the reception in the Italian garden at Falmouth uni.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
254% complete

View this month »

