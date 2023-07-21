Previous
Outside the pub 2 by elza
Photo 930

Outside the pub 2

Slowly catching up after a long time away from online activity and 365.

And outside the pub in Penzance.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise