Previous
Next
Skaters together by elza
Photo 932

Skaters together

I am temporarily back from Gozo so can get some uploads done.
Shot taken in Falmouth. Skaters enjoying a different kind of summer.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise