Happy anniversary

1 Corinthians 13:4–8

She is patient, she is kind. She does not envy, she does not boast, she is not proud. She is not rude, she is not self-seeking, she is not easily angered, she keeps no record of wrongs. She does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. She always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

She moves me closer to God, who is Love.

41 years of marriage.