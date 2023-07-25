Sign up
Photo 934
Summer but...
...different. This is Maenporth Beach about 20 minutes walk away from where we were staying. There was some activity on the beach but no one was swimming.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Rob Z
ace
An interesting image with the camping chairs on the beach.. Lovely lighting...
August 2nd, 2023
