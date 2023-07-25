Previous
Summer but... by elza
Photo 934

Summer but...

...different. This is Maenporth Beach about 20 minutes walk away from where we were staying. There was some activity on the beach but no one was swimming.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
An interesting image with the camping chairs on the beach.. Lovely lighting...
August 2nd, 2023  
