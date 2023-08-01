Previous
Visiting Trebah gardens 6 by elza
Photo 941

Visiting Trebah gardens 6

This is my favourite shot from Trebah Gardens. Captured in the upper part of the gardens which was once a tennis court. The sun peeped out for a while and it was time to enjoy a quiet moment.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely candid capture
August 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
August 3rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is really lovely
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise