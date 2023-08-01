Sign up
Photo 941
Visiting Trebah gardens 6
This is my favourite shot from Trebah Gardens. Captured in the upper part of the gardens which was once a tennis court. The sun peeped out for a while and it was time to enjoy a quiet moment.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
2
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1006
photos
88
followers
86
following
257% complete
View this month »
941
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
17th July 2023 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely candid capture
August 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
August 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
This is really lovely
August 3rd, 2023
