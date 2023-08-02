Sign up
Photo 942
Visiting Trebah gardens 5
A very friendly Robin. I was just a metre away and it stayed there for a few seconds enough to have its picture taken.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1011
photos
88
followers
86
following
259% complete
946
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
17th July 2023 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
such a lovely capture
August 6th, 2023
