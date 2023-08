diptych and design

Don't know much about sailing although I love the sea and feel at peace when I am in my kayak. However lately, I met a guy who is writing a book about sailing the Lateen boat who asked me to illustrate his book. After meeting the author some of his enthusiasm must have rubbed off on me. I watched this sailor come and go and do tight turns in the small bay and admired his skill. Inset is one of the designs for the book.