Photo 944
Googling the best choice
Hats galore. I'm back from Gozo where I took this shot. This is one of a number of places at the centre of Victoria (Rabat Gozo) that has plenty to offer to the visiting tourists. Spoilt for choice we now have AIChat to help us decide:)
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1011
photos
88
followers
86
following
259% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
4th August 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
