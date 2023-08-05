Sign up
Photo 945
Best AC
And nanna knows best. Enjoying the outside breeze in a narrow shaded street in Victoria Rabat Gozo. Must be better than any AC.
5th August 2023
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
5th August 2023 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
