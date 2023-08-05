Previous
Next
Best AC by elza
Photo 945

Best AC

And nanna knows best. Enjoying the outside breeze in a narrow shaded street in Victoria Rabat Gozo. Must be better than any AC.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise