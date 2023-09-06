Sign up
Photo 977
Baroque goes pop
Some buildings and shops in Valletta put on a colourful coat of many colours to celebrate diversity. Moving on with "modern" times.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
1
0
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely
Great rainbow colours.
September 15th, 2023
