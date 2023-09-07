Previous
A little jazz by elza
A little jazz

My last place to visit during the day's walk was to the Upper Barrakka gardens in Valletta. Could have taken more pictures here but this is the only one I managed. He was quite good.
7th September 2023

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely
Great candid shot.
September 15th, 2023  
