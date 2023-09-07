Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 978
A little jazz
My last place to visit during the day's walk was to the Upper Barrakka gardens in Valletta. Could have taken more pictures here but this is the only one I managed. He was quite good.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1047
photos
89
followers
85
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
7th September 2023 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great candid shot.
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close