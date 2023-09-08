Main Guard

8 th September is Victory Day in remembrance of the victories in the Sieges of Malta of 1565, 1800 and 1943. Much can be said about his day but I chose to share this picture with you. We know this building as the Main Guard, originally called the Guardia della Piazza. The building together with the Chancellery was built in 1603 on order of Grand Master Alof de Wignacourt. The building faces the Grand Master’s Palace across Misrah San Gorg. The central building served as the Guard Room of the Regimento di Guardia – the Grand Master’s personal guards. It later served as the Main Guard to the British Governor... And the reason why I chose this pic is that my father was on guard duties at his place the day I was born. There is also much to be said about the 1814 portico that was added in front of the entrance to the Guard Room. The portico is crowned by a stone sculpture of the British Royal Coat of Arms with lion and unicorn supporters. Below these carvings is an inscription in Latin dated 1814 recording Malta’s request to become a British protectorate.