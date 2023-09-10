Sign up
Photo 981
Soft belly hard headed
But this is what happened. The racing boats were taking on water as they battled against the waves. I witnessed three boats sinking one at the start of the race and two at the finish line seen here. No one was hurt except for a little pride:)
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
