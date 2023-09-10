Previous
Soft belly hard headed by elza
Soft belly hard headed

But this is what happened. The racing boats were taking on water as they battled against the waves. I witnessed three boats sinking one at the start of the race and two at the finish line seen here. No one was hurt except for a little pride:)
10th September 2023

Leli

ace
@elza
@elza
