Are we lost? by elza
Photo 982

Are we lost?

Italian couple stopped for a respite and to discuss where to go next in Valletta. Shot on the 8th of September.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
summerfield ace
your street shots are enviable. aces!
September 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great candid shot of this lovely looking couple.
September 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Colorful pair. Nice candid.
September 15th, 2023  
