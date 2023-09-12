Previous
Engraver by elza
Engraver

One of several peddlars in front of the Great Siege monument. Shot during Victory Day in Valletta.
Susan Wakely ace
Such skill and concentration.
September 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice candid of this artist. Such concentration, but then to get it right, there would have to be.
September 15th, 2023  
