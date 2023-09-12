Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 983
Engraver
One of several peddlars in front of the Great Siege monument. Shot during Victory Day in Valletta.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1048
photos
89
followers
85
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
12th September 2023 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such skill and concentration.
September 15th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice candid of this artist. Such concentration, but then to get it right, there would have to be.
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close