Previous
Photo 984
China in Malta
The Chinese also put up a colourful display in Valletta during the EuroPride events by decorating one of the streets with Chinese lanterns. I chose to include the traditional Maltese balcony as a background to give the picture some context.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
chinese-lanterns
Olwynne
Nice and colourful, great pov
September 20th, 2023
