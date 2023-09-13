Previous
China in Malta by elza
China in Malta

The Chinese also put up a colourful display in Valletta during the EuroPride events by decorating one of the streets with Chinese lanterns. I chose to include the traditional Maltese balcony as a background to give the picture some context.
