Where's Wally? by elza
Where's Wally?

I didn't get the name of the group that was just coming out of the Upper Barrakka Gardens and unfortunately too many other interfering heads to get the whole group. I'm sure they were looking for Woof and Wenda.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Lesley ace
Haha very good
September 20th, 2023  
