Waxing crescent by elza
Waxing crescent

Romantics will almost certainly be drawn to the full moon but the thin crescent moon also has its own magic. I took this photo while resting as steadily as can be against a wall.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Lesley ace
Sublime
September 20th, 2023  
