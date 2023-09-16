Sign up
Capturing a moment
At Dwejra in Gozo once visited for the Azure Window which collapsed during a heavy storm some years ago. Many were waiting to capture the setting sun.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful subject with stunning light
September 20th, 2023
