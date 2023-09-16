Previous
Capturing a moment by elza
Capturing a moment

At Dwejra in Gozo once visited for the Azure Window which collapsed during a heavy storm some years ago. Many were waiting to capture the setting sun.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Lesley ace
Such a beautiful subject with stunning light
September 20th, 2023  
