Previous
Capturing a moment 2 by elza
Photo 988

Capturing a moment 2

Sunset at Dwerja at the top of the cliff just above the Inland Sea. There were only five of us at the top. I had to hurry down as the light was fading and it would have been difficult to find the way down without breaking a leg.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Glorious
September 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning sunset
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise