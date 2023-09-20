He made the Sun to rule over the day

This vertical sundial designed in 1978 was the first of several modern sundials designed by Rev Fr. George Fenech.



Fr. George Fenech was a remarkable man, starting as an electrical fitter in the dockyards of Malta at the end of WWI, later qualifying as an electrical engineer. As an engineer, he worked on the electrification of Malta with 3 phase 50 cycle power. He studied further and became Professor of Mathematics at the University of Malta. After he retired, he studied in Rome to become a priest in 1966. In his spare time he designed complex sundials involving analemma noon marks and hour lines. I have the honour of having met this man once: very gentle and humble man.



The white paint is peeling off and I hope that the people concerned do not let it deteriorate until it is lost.