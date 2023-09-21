The shot was taken yesterday as I went for a walk in Qormi, one of the oldest villages in Malta. I first collected 8 prints which I am going to submit for the 58th Malta Photographic Exhibition with the hope of getting at least one chosen.I passed by the local cemetery and was captivated by this statue of Christ sitting as if waiting for someone. The posture reminded me of a picture of Christ sitting at the well talking to the Samaritan woman.Today is Independence Day. The Maltese anthem is a prayer to God:Lil din l-art ħelwa, l-Omm li tatna isimha,Ħares, Mulej, kif dejjem Int ħarist:Ftakar li lilha bil-oħla dawl libbist.Agħti, kbir Alla, id-dehen lil min jaħkimha,Rodd il-ħniena lis-sid, saħħa 'l-ħaddiem:Seddaq il-għaqda fil-Maltin u s-sliem.English translation by May Butcher:O Little Island, Lord, as ever Thou hast guarded!This Motherland so dear whose name we bear!Keep her in mind, whom Thou hast made so fair!May he who rules, for wisdom be regarded!In master mercy, strength in man increase!Confirm us all, in unity and peace!