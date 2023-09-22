Previous
Waiting for master by elza
Photo 993

Waiting for master

At the end of my walk in Hal Qormi two days ago came face to face with man's best friend tied to a bench. I guess it was waiting for it's master.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

ace
elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured. A handsome Jack Russel? fav
September 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Aww, sweet capture
September 28th, 2023  
