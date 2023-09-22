Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 993
Waiting for master
At the end of my walk in Hal Qormi two days ago came face to face with man's best friend tied to a bench. I guess it was waiting for it's master.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1060
photos
89
followers
85
following
272% complete
View this month »
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd September 2023 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured. A handsome Jack Russel? fav
September 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Aww, sweet capture
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close