Ego sum panis vivus

During the week end the historical centre of Rabat opened its doors to the general public where religion, history and culture came together for the enjoyment of all. My wife and I enjoyed a couple of hours visiting places which are normally inaccessible to the general public. This recent painting (1992) by a talented artist (Manuel Farrugia) is found in the Franciscan convent. I had to move close to the painting to see what looked like a paper stuck to the painting in the lower right hand corner. It's part of the painting! I really liked how one of the friars is looking directly at you. On closer inspection I realised that he has a small halo which therefore makes him Saint Francis.