Once upon a wedding

In the morning after Mass I visited the Rabat Sacrum 2023 again to attend a wedding. Everyone was invited! This shot is the middle part of the wedding where the bride is accompanied by the father in a procession from the home to the church. The first part was at the notary who read out the dowry. A very interesting list from bedclothes, to pots, pans and chamber pots! That ended with a drink of Rozulin. The fnal part was the exchange of vows infront of the priest.