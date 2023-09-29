Sign up
Photo 1000
Glass blower Valletta Glass
Artist and craftsman at work at the Valletta Glass Factory. The factory is open to visitors where you can see some of the work being produced on site. The shop is adjacent to the factory.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1088
photos
89
followers
85
following
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
29th September 2023 8:50pm
Susan Wakely
ace
So skilled.
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023
Dianne
Wonderful - I love watching these skilled glass blowers.
October 22nd, 2023
