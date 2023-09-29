Previous
Next
Glass blower Valletta Glass by elza
Photo 1000

Glass blower Valletta Glass

Artist and craftsman at work at the Valletta Glass Factory. The factory is open to visitors where you can see some of the work being produced on site. The shop is adjacent to the factory.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So skilled.
October 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023  
Dianne
Wonderful - I love watching these skilled glass blowers.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise